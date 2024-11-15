Missing Sheffield boy Isaiah, 16, has not been seen in over a week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Isaiah, 16, was last seen on November 5 at 4pm in Castlebeck Drive, Woodthorpe.
Police have described as mixed race, 6ft tall and of a slim build.
He was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit and black Nike trainers.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Isaiah’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Isaiah is known to frequent the Frecheville, Manor and Arbourthorne areas of Sheffield.
Have you seen Isaiah? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. quoting incident number 711 of November 5, 2024.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story specified that Isaiah has a shaven head in contrast to the photo. This information came from South Yorkshire Police, but Isaiah’s family contacted The Star to say this wasn’t the case. When The sTar raised this with SYP, the appeal was updated to say “short, dark hair,” which the story above has now been updated to read.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.