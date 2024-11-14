Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police officer shouted at a member of the public walking down a street after the Sheffield derby to “f--- off”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was leaving Bramall Lane among crowds of fans after the match on Sunday (November 10), and walked down Ascot Street when the officer shouted the expletive after him.

The Star has muted the swear word itself, which is uttered four seconds into this video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Video also captured one man, who was walking away from a group of fans and police, being approached from behind by an officer who then shoved him in the back.

Other incidents were put to South Yorkshire Police, including when another officer grabbed an elderly man by the collar as he went to walk down Ascot Street.

Police and football supporters clash following Sheffield United win over city rivals Wednesday at Bramall Lane | Dean Atkins

A second man trying to come onto Bramall Lane, who said he was 75, was shoved by the same officer, and only then told he could not go that way.

One fan was seen being chased by a police officer onto St Mary’s Gate roundabout, where traffic was moving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three arrests were made on suspicion of public disorder at the match, and no other arrests or charges have taken place.

Images show one man with blood on his face sitting in the boot of a police car.

Injured man sits in boot of police car | Dean Atkins

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “An enhanced policing operation was in force before, during and after the Sheffield derby on Sunday 10 November to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Following the match, the priority is to move fans away from the stadium to reduce the potential of any disorder occurring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers will engage with supporters, but when those involved become uncooperative or an increase in tensions among the crowd is identified, firmer tactics or at times, an appropriate use of force will be considered.”

No formal reports over the conduct of SYP’s officers have been received, the force stated.

Some police were brought in from other forces, according to officers stood by at the Remembrance Day service in Barkers Pool on Sunday morning.