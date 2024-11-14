Second victim in Sheffield describes vile calls over missing cat by youths saying '£10,000 or we kill him'
Laura Kay, from Richmond, says she has been received endless phone calls since October from sniggering young men claiming they’ve stolen and tortured her missing cat Watson to death.
It comes after The Star this week reported how Natalie Cartwright, from Loxley, was also taunted with calls by boys saying they had “smashed her cat’s head in with bricks”, and meowing over the line.
However, Laura says the harassment she has faced has been going on for over a month, starting with calls from withheld numbers on October 4 by youths laughing as they described killing her pet. She received four calls on one day and seven more on the next, and it has been happening every week since.
Laura said: “The description of what they said they were going to do with him is stuck quite firmly in my mind. I can see it in my head.
“It’s escalated to where they threatened to send photos and videos of them setting my cat on fire.
“They called again another day and said they want £10,000 to return him.
“It’s so far beyond what is normal behaviour - treating a missing pet as something to latch on to because it’s a vulnerability and use it for kicks and giggles.”
Laura says her cat, Watson, a male tabby, disappeared in early October, leading to her posting flyers with her number on it across Sheffield.
In contrast to Natalie, Laura did not share her number on missing pet Facebook pages, but did put her number on the flyers.
Laura said: “It’s honestly affected my mental health. It’s been an extremely difficult time with him gone as it is.
“I’ve started screening my calls - because if someone’s calling and I don’t recognise the number, there’s a chance it’s someone who knows where Watson is.
“I’m just desperate to get my cat back.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted to ask if they are investigating the two disturbing incidents together.