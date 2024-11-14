Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second Sheffield cat owner has come forward about receiving sick calls from youths saying they have killed her missing pet.

Laura Kay, from Richmond, says she has been received endless phone calls since October from sniggering young men claiming they’ve stolen and tortured her missing cat Watson to death.

A second Sheffield woman has come forward about receiving sickening calls from a group of young men claiming they have killed her missing cat in graphic detail. | UGC

It comes after The Star this week reported how Natalie Cartwright, from Loxley, was also taunted with calls by boys saying they had “smashed her cat’s head in with bricks”, and meowing over the line.

However, Laura says the harassment she has faced has been going on for over a month, starting with calls from withheld numbers on October 4 by youths laughing as they described killing her pet. She received four calls on one day and seven more on the next, and it has been happening every week since.

Laura said: “The description of what they said they were going to do with him is stuck quite firmly in my mind. I can see it in my head.

Laura Kay says she has received dozens of calls from a group of young men saying they would send her pictures and videos of them setting her missing cat Watson on fire, or demanding £10,000 in ransom money. | UCG

“It’s escalated to where they threatened to send photos and videos of them setting my cat on fire.

“They called again another day and said they want £10,000 to return him.

“It’s so far beyond what is normal behaviour - treating a missing pet as something to latch on to because it’s a vulnerability and use it for kicks and giggles.”

Laura says her cat, Watson, a male tabby, disappeared in early October, leading to her posting flyers with her number on it across Sheffield.

In contrast to Natalie, Laura did not share her number on missing pet Facebook pages, but did put her number on the flyers.

Laura said: “It’s honestly affected my mental health. It’s been an extremely difficult time with him gone as it is.

“I’ve started screening my calls - because if someone’s calling and I don’t recognise the number, there’s a chance it’s someone who knows where Watson is.

“I’m just desperate to get my cat back.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted to ask if they are investigating the two disturbing incidents together.