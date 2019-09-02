Missing Rotherham girl found safe and well
A Rotherham teenage girl reported missing from home has been found safe and well.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 08:59
Ella Mae McKeown, aged 15, vanished after leaving her Dinnington home at 9.30pm on Friday.
Her concerned family turned to Facebook to appeal for sightings of the missing teenager.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that Ella was found safe and well in Rotherham on Saturday night.