Teenage boy due in court accused of murdering teaching assistant

A teenage boy is due in court today accused of murdering a teaching assistant.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 07:02

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged over the murder of mum-of-two Lindsay Birbeck, 47, who was found strangled at a cemetery in Lancashire.

Mrs Birbeck, 47, went missing from her home in Huncoat, Accrington, on August 12, and her body was found in Accrington Cemetery on August 24.

A post-mortem examination showed she died as a result of compression of the neck.

The Accrington boy accused of killing her was charged on Saturday and will make his first court appearance today.

Last week, Mrs Birbeck's children - Steven, 19, and Sarah, 16 - paid a heartfelt tribute to ‘a great mum and wife, much-loved daughter, loving aunty and sister-in-law and a great friend too’.