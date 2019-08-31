Sheffield family’s home torched by arsonists
Detectives investigating a house fire in Sheffield are treating it as an arson attack and believe it was started ‘intentionally through the letter box’.
Emergency services were called to a house on Morgan Avenue, Southey Green at around 10pm on Friday.
Firefighters from Elm Lane, Sheffield Central and Rivelin fire stations were called to the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said the property was home to a young family, including two children.
It added that nobody was inside the home when the blaze took hold but added the property had been left ‘absolutely devastated’.
A firefighter who attended said the blaze started in the ground floor of the property and caused significant damage.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 855 of August 30.