John Worboys, known as the ‘black cab rapist’, is currently serving time at Wakefield Prison for sex attacks on women but is to be sentenced today over four more attacks he recently admitted.

The 62-year-old former black cab driver, who now goes by the name John Derek Radford, targeted women who hailed his taxi and plied them with spiked champagne so he could sexually assault them.

John Worboys

In 2009, he was jailed indefinitely for the public protection and ordered to serve a minimum of eight years for sex attacks on 12 women in London.

Last year, the Parole Board ruled that he should remain in prison, citing his ‘sense of sexual entitlement’ and a need to control women.

Meanwhile, four more victims came forward and at an Old Bailey hearing in June, he pleaded guilty to further offences.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said first of his four latest victims got into Worboys' black cab after leaving a bar in Dover Street.

Mr Polnay said: "He told her he had won money on the horses and was celebrating and claimed he had been a stripper with the Chippendales.

"He offered champagne and invited her to celebrate. She agreed.

"This defendant pulled over on a side road off the A40 served an alcoholic drink in a plastic cup, which she drank. That is her last memory that evening.

"She woke up the next day, naked, with her clothes left in a trail on the way to her bed."

The victim recognised Worboys after seeing publicity about his case in 2009 and in December 2018 picked him out in an identity parade.

Mr Polnay said the second victim was a university student in London in 2003 when she was targeted after leaving a nightclub on New Oxford Street in what was ‘an identical method not only to the first count but a number of previous convictions and allegations three and four’.

All the women made their allegations to police in early 2018, but the offences dated back to between 2000 and 2008 in London.

Warboys, originally from Enfield, north London, pleaded guilty to two counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent to commit rape or indecent assault.

He admitted two further charges of administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence under the Sexual Offences Act.

He is expected to be brought from Wakefield Prison to the dock of the Old Bailey to be sentenced today.