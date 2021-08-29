Missing person found safe and well, say police

A man who had been at the centre of a police appeal after being reported missing yesterday has been found.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:48 am

Police have this morning confirmed that the man was safe and have thanked the public for their help after they put out and appeal for help yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “Some good news this Sunday morning. Missing person Simon, aged 29, from Sheffield, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to all of you who helped share our appeal.”

Cleveland Police car stock image.

