Missing person found safe and well, say police
A man who had been at the centre of a police appeal after being reported missing yesterday has been found.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 11:48 am
Police have this morning confirmed that the man was safe and have thanked the public for their help after they put out and appeal for help yesterday.
A police spokesman said: “Some good news this Sunday morning. Missing person Simon, aged 29, from Sheffield, has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to all of you who helped share our appeal.”