Police seize Range Rover found in Sheffield days after being stolen over 100 miles away

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team spotted the white Range Rover this week while out on a routine patrol in Burngreave, and were concerned something was wrong.

It had been parked near Verdon Street

Officers from the force’s Burngreave neighbourhood team said they checked the car on their computer systems, which revealed it had been stolen a few days earlier in Oxford.

Police seized this Range Rover on Verdon Street, Burngreave

Police believe it had been left and was due to be collected by criminals later.

A spokesman said: “Forensic work will now take place to identify those responsible.”

Officers revealed the seizure of the car this weekend.

Police say that the neighbourhood team has been looking to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area this week with arrests and with what they described as proactive activity.