Burglary suspect arrested after drugs group disturbed on Sheffield estate

A foot patrol from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team discovered the group earlier this week behind a property on Burngreave Road, Burngreave.

A spokesman for the force’s Burngreave team said: “Whilst on foot patrol officers disturbed a group of individuals involved in drug taking behind a property on Burngreave Road. One of those responsible was checked on police systems and was wanted on suspicion of a burglary in the centre of Sheffield, and a theft also.

"The male was arrested and processed for these offences.”

File picture of a police van

Officers say their Burngreave team had been looking to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area, and had been proactive in the last week, with an number of stop searches, vehicles checks and arrests over the last week, and revealed the arrest of the suspect today.