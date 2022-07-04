The 30-year-old man, named only Luke, was last seen in Woodhouse on June 22, and now officers want help tracing him.

Officers said in a statement this afternoon: “Luke, 30, was last seen on Wednesday 22 June on Beighton Road in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield.

Worried police today appealed for information to help trace a Sheffield man who has been missing for nearly two weeks. The 30-year-old man, named only Luke, was last seen in Woodhouse on June 22, and now officers want help tracing him.

“He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a stocky build and with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, jogging bottoms and white Puma trainers.”

“Have you seen Luke? Do you know where he might be?”

They now want anyone who may be able to help find him to get in touch with them with any information that they can provide to them.