South Yorkshire set to hit Love Island as Cheyanne Kerr arrives at Casa Amor

Cheyanne Kerr, from Barnsley, is set to join the show in the latest wave of contests at Casa Amor.

Cheyanne, aged 23, a cabin crew worker at an airline, is among a number of girls set to make their debut in in the show this evening.

She said: “I am quite a spontaneous person so I’d like to share that with someone else. I am in my 20s now so I really want to travel but I also want to find someone.

“I am quite down to earth. I am not a tomboy but I do really get along with lads on the banter side of things. I am also from Yorkshire and we are very known for being really friendly people.

“I'm not a high maintenance person where I expect this and that. I'm quite humble and I don't expect a lot from a relationship. I just expect someone who listens to me and takes interest in what I've got to say.

“In relationships and when I speak to guys I feel like a lot of times they are shocked at how I come across. I am not saying I am drop dead gorgeous but from Instagram people would expect me to be a vain person but I am really not like that. I would never turn my nose up at anyone.

“I came out of a relationship six months ago, and I'm not someone who needs to be in a relationship to be happy, but I feel like if I wanted to just get into a relationship I could.”

She added: “I am not wanting to upset anyone or hurt anyone's feelings purposely but I am going in there for a reason and they're going in for a reason as well. If I were to find someone attractive that's in a couple and the guy was to find me attractive he wouldn't turn his head for me if he wasn’t happy in the first place. If they're not interested then it's a different story.”