South Yorkshire set to hit Love Island as Cheyanne Kerr arrives at Casa Amor

Brace yourself, Love Island – South Yorkshire is set to hit the show!

By David Kessen
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 6:02 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 6:02 pm

Cheyanne Kerr, from Barnsley, is set to join the show in the latest wave of contests at Casa Amor.

Cheyanne, aged 23, a cabin crew worker at an airline, is among a number of girls set to make their debut in in the show this evening.

Love Island star Savanna Darnell from Sheffield shares regrets as show left her ...

She said: “I am quite a spontaneous person so I’d like to share that with someone else. I am in my 20s now so I really want to travel but I also want to find someone.

“I am quite down to earth. I am not a tomboy but I do really get along with lads on the banter side of things. I am also from Yorkshire and we are very known for being really friendly people.

“I'm not a high maintenance person where I expect this and that. I'm quite humble and I don't expect a lot from a relationship. I just expect someone who listens to me and takes interest in what I've got to say.

“In relationships and when I speak to guys I feel like a lot of times they are shocked at how I come across. I am not saying I am drop dead gorgeous but from Instagram people would expect me to be a vain person but I am really not like that. I would never turn my nose up at anyone.

“I came out of a relationship six months ago, and I'm not someone who needs to be in a relationship to be happy, but I feel like if I wanted to just get into a relationship I could.”

She added: “I am not wanting to upset anyone or hurt anyone's feelings purposely but I am going in there for a reason and they're going in for a reason as well. If I were to find someone attractive that's in a couple and the guy was to find me attractive he wouldn't turn his head for me if he wasn’t happy in the first place. If they're not interested then it's a different story.”

Love island continues tonight at 9pm on itv2 and itv hub. Episodes are available the following morning on Britbox.

