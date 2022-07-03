The video, shot by reader Andrew Radford, shows the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Avro Lancaster just over the tops of the houses.
He said: “I was in the garden around 2pm on Saturday and heard a plane. Recognising the noise I thought that's the Lancaster! And sure enough there it was approaching. A quick dash in to the house for my phone and caught this picture and short video. I was left shaking with excitement as it was an amazing sight and sound!”
He was one of many to see the aircraft, which is believed to have been heading for a flypast at an event in Coal Aston.
Elaine Anderton said: “Saw it fly over our house and around Batemoor. Amazing! A wonderful sight!”
Claire Gregory said: “Came right over our house at High Bradfield. Beautiful sight.”
Helen Claire said: “We saw it flying right over our heads from Agden Reservoir, near Bradfield. What an amazing surprise that was! Unfortunately didn’t get a photo.”
Malcolm Williamson said: “Saw it flying over Stocksbridge it was a fantastic sight. Very low and noisy but brilliant.”
Christine Plews said: “I saw this flying over Bradway, very special.”
It was also reported by residents flying low over Greenhill.
The Avro Lancaster was one of the most famous aircraft of World War Two, best known for its involvement in the Dambusters raids on Germany in 1943, later the subject of a famous film in the 1950s.