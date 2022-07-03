The video, shot by reader Andrew Radford, shows the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Avro Lancaster just over the tops of the houses.

He said: “I was in the garden around 2pm on Saturday and heard a plane. Recognising the noise I thought that's the Lancaster! And sure enough there it was approaching. A quick dash in to the house for my phone and caught this picture and short video. I was left shaking with excitement as it was an amazing sight and sound!”

Picture shows the Avro Lancaster over Stocksbridge yesterday. Picture: Andrew Radford

He was one of many to see the aircraft, which is believed to have been heading for a flypast at an event in Coal Aston.

Readers commented on the aircraft’s trip over Sheffield on The Star’s Facebook page.

Elaine Anderton said: “Saw it fly over our house and around Batemoor. Amazing! A wonderful sight!”

Claire Gregory said: “Came right over our house at High Bradfield. Beautiful sight.”

Helen Claire said: “We saw it flying right over our heads from Agden Reservoir, near Bradfield. What an amazing surprise that was! Unfortunately didn’t get a photo.”

Malcolm Williamson said: “Saw it flying over Stocksbridge it was a fantastic sight. Very low and noisy but brilliant.”

Christine Plews said: “I saw this flying over Bradway, very special.”

It was also reported by residents flying low over Greenhill.