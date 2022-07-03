Zhou Guanyu Silverstone: Former Sheffield resident and Formula One star ‘OK’ after horrific crash

His car crashed into the tyre wall while upside down shortly after the race started, before flipping over a barrier. The race had to be stopped, but it is understood the driver has escaped serious injury in the incident.
Another driver, Alex Albon also crashed.
Zhou’s team said on their car radio transmitter: "We are told driver is okay. Zhou is okay."
He is understood to have no fractures a result of the crash this afternoon.
His Alfa Romeo team later added: "Zhou is conscious. There are no fractures. Considering the circumstances, he's pretty well."
The FIA , the organisation which runs motorsport, had said in a statement earlier: “Zhou and Albon have been taken to the medical centre. Both were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre.
Alfa Romeo Orlen grand prix star Zhou Guanyu, who is now aged 23, came to Sheffield as a 12-year-old, unable to speak English, to race for Handsworth-based Strawberry Racing and spent three years in the city, winning British and European titles, before being signed by Ferrari's Formula One young driver academy.