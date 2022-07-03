His car crashed into the tyre wall while upside down shortly after the race started, before flipping over a barrier. The race had to be stopped, but it is understood the driver has escaped serious injury in the incident.

Another driver, Alex Albon also crashed.

Zhou Guanyu Silverstone: Former Sheffield resident and Formula One star ‘OK’ after horrific crash. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Zhou’s team said on their car radio transmitter: "We are told driver is okay. Zhou is okay."

He is understood to have no fractures a result of the crash this afternoon.

His Alfa Romeo team later added: "Zhou is conscious. There are no fractures. Considering the circumstances, he's pretty well."

The FIA , the organisation which runs motorsport, had said in a statement earlier: “Zhou and Albon have been taken to the medical centre. Both were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre.