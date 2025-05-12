A 57-year-old man tragically found dead in a Rotherham river was reported missing around seven hours earlier, police have now said.

Formal identification has now taken place and the man has been named as Nigel Stevens.

Speaking this evening (Monday, May 12, 2025), South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that Mr Stevens was considered to be a missing person at the time his body was discovered.

A force spokesperson said: “At 12.16pm on Saturday we received a call to make us aware of a missing person who had not been seen since Thursday (May 8).

“Enquiries led officers to a river near Treeton Lane where a search of the water took place.

“Sadly, the body of a man was found in the river around 7.15pm.”

A 42-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Matthew Bolger, who is now the Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said: "Our thoughts at this moment remain wholeheartedly with Nigel's family at what is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time.

"Our enquiries are continuing at pace and we are urging anyone who has information, and has not yet spoken to us, to come forward and do so.

“Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital as we work to piece together the events which led to Nigel's tragic death."

Anyone with information which could help police with their investigation is being asked to report online here: https://orlo.uk/C6Y7X.

Alternatively, you can also contact police by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 418 of May 10, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.