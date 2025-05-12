A dangerous criminal has been taken off the streets, after slashing a man with a weapon during an unprovoked attack at a Sheffield nightclub.

26-year-old Lester Ramsey carried out the attack at a venue in Kelham Island.

Detailing the circumstances of the incident, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident took place at around 10.25pm December 9, 2023.

26-year-old Lester Ramsey carried out the attack at a venue in Kelham Island | SYP

“Ramsey left the scene following the unprovoked attack and his victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“Officers responded to reports of the wounding and launched an investigation. They examined CCTV footage which showed Ramsey attacking his victim.

“Ramsey was arrested on 12 December 2023, and when interviewed he provided no comment to all questions, other than to confirm that he owned an iPhone.”

Ramsey, of Skelton Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield, was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm – he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on December 14, 2023 and was remanded into custody.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence on 11 January 11, 2024, but was found guilty following a nine-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court on February 4, 2025.

At the same court on Thursday, May 8, 2025, Ramsey was jailed for six years with an extension period of four years.

Speaking after Ramsey was jailed, DC Brown, the officer in charge of the case, said: “Ramsey is a dangerous and violent individual who thoroughly deserves to spend years behind bars.

“This was a completely unnecessary attack which left a man who had hoped to enjoy a night out with friends requiring hospital treatment.

Lester Ramsey | SYP

“I would like to thank the bravery of the witnesses who came forward and provided evidence which helped to secure Ramsey's conviction.

“The sentence reflects the severity of Ramsey’s crime.

“There is no place for violence in South Yorkshire, and we will bring those who are intent on causing harm to justice.”