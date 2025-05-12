Two men aged 23 and 35 are currently in police custody, after being arrested in connection with a shooting on a Rotherham street last night.

The firearms discharge took place in the Maltby area of Rotherham last night (Sunday, May 11, 2025).

Speaking a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “At 10.46pm on Sunday (11 May), we responded to reports of a person with a firearm at an address on Highfield Park, Maltby.

It is alleged that the discharge occurred on Hayhurst Crescent in the Maltby area of Rotherham | Google/Adobe

“Armed officers attended the area and while conducting searches and enquiries were further called to reports of a firearms discharge at 11.47pm.

“It is alleged that the discharge occurred on Hayhurst Crescent. No injuries were reported. Officers attended and arrested two men, aged 35 and 23.

“The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent. The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences, and possession of Class A drugs.”

Both men remain in custody at this time.

DCI James Horsfield, of Rotherham CID, added: “No-one in South Yorkshire should have to suffer the fear of violence that gun crime causes.

“The senseless actions like those alleged to have been carried out this weekend pose a danger to our communities, and I am thankful that no injuries were reported on this occasion.

“Officers responded quickly to ensure the safety of those in the area and have arrested two men in connection.

"I understand that residents will be concerned by this incident, and I would like to reassure you that officers are thoroughly investigating to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“Officers will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area in the coming days, and I encourage anyone with questions to speak to them.

"I would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to please come forward.

“Support from our communities is vital in tackling gun crime.

“If you know something we don't, tell us so we can act on it.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with enquiries - regardless of how insignificant they think it may be - is urged to get in touch with police.

You can do this by going online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 1058 of May 11, 2025 when you get in touch.