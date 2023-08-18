Missing Barnsley rescue dog survives against the odds after crossing M1 at rush hour

Misty's travels away from her home in Thurgoland covered Hoylandswaine, Midhope, Langsett, Penistone, Silkstone, Dodworth, Hood Green, Crane Moor - and even the M1 motorway

Misty, a two-year old rescue dog, went missing for two weeks and caused mayhem on the motorway before being reunited with her owners on August 10.

The Golden Retriever and Spaniel cross went missing from Thurgoland, Barnsley, on July 28 while her family was away on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads policing officers tried to catch her in Hoylandswaine early in her travels, where she was seen soaked and shaking with fear, already four miles from home. They were unsuccessful, as Misty was in survival mode and afraid of everyone trying to help her.

Misty enjoying the sunshine at home

With no knowledge of her new local area, Misty went travelling around Hoylandswaine, Midhope, Langsett, Penistone, Silkstone, Dodworth, Hood Green and Crane Moor.

PC Andrea Silburn, who was involved in catching Misty, said: "As roads policing officers, we want to keep everyone safe, but being a huge dog lover, I was committed to ensuring Misty got home."

After weeks of wandering around South Yorkshire, Misty ended up on the motorway during rush hour traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One emergency caller reported: "There’s a lamb running down lane three of the M1!"

Roads policing officers attended and put a roadblock in place for the safety of drivers and the dog after a flurry of 999 calls, and Misty ultimately crossed all lanes safely.

Drone officers, voluntary group K9-SAR, Misty’s family, and roads policing officers continued searching for Misty following the incident, and she was spotted by drones in Birdwell - now five miles from home, in the opposite direction from before.

Dirty, underweight and scared, Misty was caught on August 10 by luring her over with chicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Silburn said: "Finally being able to catch Misty, using chicken which was far too tempting for her to ignore after weeks of surviving on her own, was an extremely happy and rewarding day for everyone.

"It was a real community effort. She is a very clever dog, she managed to get so close to getting home herself, but she just couldn’t work out the final bit.