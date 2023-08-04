Drone to Home, which is based in the East Midlands, has found over 1,900 dogs since it launched.

Drone to Home was founded by Phil James, who funded the work himself at first. As demand grew, it became a registered charity, and now receives on average 40 calls a day.

The charity has partnered with drone company Coptrz to increase the chances of South Yorkshire dog owners being reunited with their missing pets.

Rebecca (Operations Director at Coptrz) and Phil, founder of Drone to Home, with Travis the Dog

Phil said: “The drone technology and training provided by Coptrz is game changing for us as a charity and will make a tremendous difference to dog lovers across Sheffield who may have lost their pet."

The partnership between the company and charity gives Drone to Home access to the latest thermal drone technology, and will provide search teams with drone licence training.

Phil added: “We now need the help of local volunteers - with an interest in flying drones or saving pets - to help us recover more lost dogs across the city.”

Volunteers will be able to use thermal imaging cameras to pinpoint lost pets in darkness, dangerous or hard to reach rural areas, or dense woodland.

Amanda Speight, director of operations at Coptrz, said: “When we found out about the invaluable work the charity is doing, we jumped at the chance to get involved and lend our support. A lot of the team here are dog owners and know the anguish it can cause if a four-legged friend goes missing.