Sheffield Cats Shelter’s plea for cat lovers to adopt as it reaches “breaking point” 

One cat gave birth to seven kittens the day after being dropped off at the shelter - all of whom are up for adoption.

Sheffield Cats Shelter is reaching out to cat lovers in Sheffield and South Yorkshire to adopt, foster, and donate as it reaches almost double its intended capacity.

The Broomhall shelter is fit to house around 20 cats or kittens at any one time, but currently has 35 cats under its roof.

Sarah Smith, charity manager, said: “We just cannot take any more in, we are absolutely full. We need people to adopt, foster, and donate - donate anything, whether it's their time, or cat food, every little helps.”

Around 20 cats and kittens have been dropped at the charity in just the last month, instead of owners joining the waiting list for their cats to be taken in as soon as there is space, which creates pressure on staff.

Three cats were abandoned outside in a bag yesterday, July 27, and are now having to stay in a cage in the staff office, which the shelter would only do in an "emergency".

Nick Holland, fundraising and communications head, said: “Most of the time, those left outside are coming from what seem to be good owners, but we are full up.

“We need cat lovers to help us. Fostering frees up space for us until they can be rehomed permanently, and allows us to take more cats in.”

Sheffield Cats Shelter is full

One cat, Tulip, was dropped off at the shelter before giving birth to seven kittens the next day - all of whom are up for adoption.

Sarah added: “If you're faced with either feeding and providing vet care to your pet, or feeding your kids, people haven’t really got a choice. I feel absolutely heartbroken for people facing this, having to give up their animals.

“Our bills are up £236, and many cost of living initiatives exclude animal charities. But we are helping people by rehoming their cats and giving them an alternative.”

This mum and her three kittens were abandoned outside the shelter this week

The charity has some bonded pairs which can be fostered or adopted together. It will take care of all vet bills, including vaccinations, before the cats and kittens are rehomed.

This comes after reports from the RSPCA this week of shocking figures of abuse against cats across Yorkshire in 2022.