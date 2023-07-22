Golden retriever

Deciding to go abroad for your summer holidays relies on knowing you can leave your pets somewhere they will be well-looked after. Finding the right place for your cat or dog to stay is important, whether you value your pet having walks in the countryside, space to run around all day, or affection from the sitters.

Rainbow Hill Boarding Kennels and Cattery (4.9/5 on Google)

With no ratings lower than four stars, Rainbow Hill customers return to them yearly. Reviewers consistently say their pets come home happy, and often get close to the staff, who will keep you updated with photos of your pets during their stay.

Anston Kennels and Cattery (4.9/5 on Google)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family-run business is conveniently located for pets from Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Worksop. Dogs will be exercised at least twice a day, and often more, in their large paddock. Kennels are cleaned every day and all sizes and breeds are welcome.

Mosborough Kennels and Cattery (4.7/5 on Google)

Another family-run business, Mosborough Kennels has over 40 years experience caring for your pets, with different sizes and styles of purpose-built kennels to suit every dog. All their kennels have a heated indoor sleeping area. As a bonus, if you collect your pets before noon, they won’t charge you for the day.

Centre Barks at Moscar (4.7/5 on Google)