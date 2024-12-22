Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadowhall is Sheffield’s version of the airport scene in Love Actually.

The megamall is one of the few places where people from all walks of life come together and get along just fine.

Politics, religion, crime and inequality feel far away as people shop in peace with friends and loved ones.

Meadowhall brings together people from all walks of life in peace. | NW

It’s a lot like the opening scene in Love Actually which shows people reunited at the arrivals gate at Heathrow Airport.

The film’s star Hugh Grant says: “General opinion’s starting to make out that we live in a world of hatred and greed, but I don’t see that. It seems to me that love is everywhere.

“Often, it’s not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it’s always there – fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old friends…If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling love, actually … is all around.”

The megamall comes in for plenty of criticism for tempting businesses awayfrom Sheffield and Rotherham.

But it offers a welcoming, safe and clean environment for all, including young teenagers venturing out without parents, carers with clients, the elderly, people with disabilities and families of all shapes and sizes.

And it asks for little in return, not even a parking charge, just that certain standards of behaviour are observed.

It is unique in that it is private land and has the resources to enforce its rules and eject or bar those it deems undesirable. But I suspect most people are happy with that anyway.

They just want to browse, buy, dine, bowl, watch a film or simply hang out with friends and loved ones.

And surely it should be loved for that?

This article is part of The Star’s #LoveYour city campaign, celebrating the best things about living in Sheffield.