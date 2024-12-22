Weather update as high winds batter South Yorkshire - with new Xmas Day forecast
The high winds saw trees fall yesterday and overnight, with concerns that it could cause travel disruption.
Moving to today (Sunday, December 22, 2024), the Met Office forecast for Sheffield and South Yorkshire predicts the region will be hit with blustery and squally showers.
“A mixture of sunny spells and showers, these will be heavy and squally... Becoming largely dry in the afternoon. Strong and gusty northwesterly winds, with coastal gales. Cold. Maximum temperature 5 °C,” the Met Office forecast states.
Moving to this evening any showers are expected to gradually ease and become isolated.
“Winds slowly ease overnight. Becoming largely dry with clear spells, allowing for a touch of frost in some sheltered rural spots by dawn. Minimum temperature -1 °C,” according to the Met Office.
Tomorrow (Monday, December 23, 2024) is expected to have a chilly start, with some lengthy spells of sunshine.
The Met Office suggest it will then turn cloudier from the west in the afternoon, with outbreaks of light rain arriving by evening.
“Breezy. Turning milder overnight. Maximum temperature 7 °C.”
Updated this morning, the government agency now has an updated forecast for the three days, spanning Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day (December 24 - 26, 2024).
It states: “Christmas Eve will be breezy, and milder with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, mostly affecting the hills.
“Perhaps drier on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and noticeably milder. Lighter winds.”
