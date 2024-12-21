Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the scene on a major Sheffield road this afternoon after a crash, following which an air ambulance has landed nearby.

The collision took place on a section of Middlewood Road North, Oughtibridge earlier this afternoon (Saturday, December 21, 2024).

Middlewood Road is currently closed in both directions from Forest Close to Langsett Avenue.

Residents have reported seeing an an air ambulance land on a grassed area off nearby Stockarth Lane.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 2.39pm today (Saturday, December 21, 2024) to reports of a road traffic collision on Middlewood Road North, near to the junction with Forest Close.

“Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries, and a road closure is in place on Middlewood Road North. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and plan their routes accordingly.

“Anyone with information which may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 595 of 21 December.”

It follows the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Stoke City at Hillsborough Stadium, which is a short distance away, at around 2.50pm. The Owls beat The Potters 2-0 despite being down to 10 men.

More to follow.