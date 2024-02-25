The tragic death of 10 American airmen 80 years ago was marked with a solemn ceremony at the site in Sheffield where their bomber came down.

Scores of people turned out to honour the crew of the Mi Amigo B17 Flying Fortress which crashed in Endcliffe Park on February 22 1944 killing all on board.

Wreaths were laid by an honour guard of US Air Force and US Navy personnel supported by RAF Cadets.

Sheffield civic leaders, veterans' groups, the emergency services and the Royal Air Force Association, the organisers of the annual gathering, also paid their respects with wreaths.

The memorial site, which includes a stone installed in 1969, was looking its best after the association raised £21,000 for a revamp which included new railings, steps and three information signboards.

The peaceful woodland site stands on a hillside above the Porter Brook behind the park cafe. The remembrance service included a moving rendition of the Last Post by a lone trumpeter.

Members of two of the crew's families - pilot 1st Lt John Kriegshauser and co-pilot 2nd Lt Lyle Curtis - were also due to attend, according to the Courage Above The Clouds: The heroes of Endcliffe Park B-17 'Mi-Amigo' Facebook page.

Lt. Kriegshauser is said to have heroically manoeuvred the plane to miss nearby homes and children playing in the park before the bomber crashed.

On Thursday February 22, two fighter jets from the 48th Fighter Wing of the United States Air Force flew over Endcliffe Park 80 years to the day since the tragedy.

1 . Honour guard US Air Force and US Navy personnel laid wreaths. Pic: Errol Edwards

2 . Crowds Scores of people turned out for the 80th anniversary ceremony in Endcliffe Park.