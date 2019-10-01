Men with Sheffield connections wanted over murder

Three men with connections to Sheffield are still wanted for questioning by the police over a murder.

Detectives investigating the murder of a 30-year-old Hemwand Ali Hussain, who was found dead in a property in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday, September 15 have issued photographs of three men believed to hold vital information about the death.

The men, who are thought to be Albanian, are believed to have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the murder.

Do you know these men?

They are all believed to have links to Sheffield.

Three men, aged 22, 31 and 38 have been charged in connection with Mr Hussain’s death and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn, of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team, said: “Specially trained officers continue to support Mr Hussain’s family. It’s hard to imagine how difficult it must be for them at this time.

“Our investigation into Mr Hussain’s death continues.

“We believe the men whose images we’ve shared may have information vital to our investigation and want them to make immediate contact with us. We believe they may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder."Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach these men but to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call Cleveland Police on 101 and quote reference number 159141.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.