Men remain in custody after police chase crash in Sheffield
Three men arrested after a crash during a police chase in Sheffield remain in custody this morning.
The men, aged 22, 23 and 27, were arrested after a police pursuit through Sheffield which came to a halt when a car being followed crashed on the Moore Street roundabout at the bottom of Ecclesall Road, yesterday afternoon.
A grey Volkswagen Golf was being pursued after the driver failed to stop for officers in the Twentywell Lane area of Bradway, at 2.05pm.
The car crashed around 25 minutes later in an incident in which a number of police vehicles were damaged.
Two police officers also sustained minor injuries.
The occupants of the Golf were arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.
The 23-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was pursued by officers as it was on false plates and suspected of being involved in criminality.”
The incident will be the subject of a mandatory referral to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 430 of September 11.