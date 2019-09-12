Sheffield boys bailed after being arrested over attempted murder
Two Sheffield boys arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been bailed.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 09:36
The 16-year-olds were arrested after a boy, aged 17, was found stabbed in Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead, just after 3pm yesterday.
Officers attending an unrelated incident in the area found the injured boy, who had been stabbed in his back.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a stable condition.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 473 of September 11.