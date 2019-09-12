Men charged after stabbing incident in Sheffield street

Two men have been charged after a stabbing in a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 10:44

They were arrested after police officers called to an incident in Carlisle Street, Attercliffe, found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his leg.

CRIME: Sheffield schools issue safety message after boy is stabbed in the back nearby

A vehicle was reported to have left the scene before they arrived.

Two men have been charged after a stabbing in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Senior detective speaks out after stabbing of teenage boy near Sheffield school

Shortly afterwards, a 27-year-old seriously injured man turned up for treatment at Rotherham General Hospital.

POLICE: Baby boy dies after firefighters rescue tot from river

Both men received medical attention and were later discharged.

Levi Farrier, 27, of Market Square, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, has been charged with wounding with intent.

Barrington Allen, 54, of Lowedges Crescent, Lowedges, Sheffield, has been charged with dangerous driving.

Both have been remanded in custody pending court cases.