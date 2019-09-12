Senior detective speaks out after stabbing of teenage boy near Sheffield school
A senior detective has spoken out about knife crime after a teenage boy was stabbed close to a Sheffield school.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “There is never an acceptable reason for someone to be carrying a knife in Sheffield.”
He spoke out after a 17-year-old boy was found injured in Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead, just after 3pm yesterday.
Officers attending an unrelated incident in the area spotted the injured boy and raised the alarm.
He was taken to hospital, where he remains this morning in a stable condition.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were later released on police bail after questioning.
DCI Henderson said: “Knife crime devastates our communities.
“There is never an acceptable reason for someone to be carrying a knife in Sheffield; we take knife crime and incidents involving knives incredibly seriously.
“I would ask our communities to come forward if they know anyone in their area who is carrying a knife or if they have any information about this particular incident.”
The stabbing comes just days before a week-long police crackdown on knife crime in South Yorkshire gets under way.
South Yorkshire Police is to take part in Operation Sceptre from Monday, September 16, with the focus on reducing knife crime across the county and the number of blades on the streets.
The force said officers will be ‘undertaking significant and increased activity across the county’.
It want to hear from those who suspect others are vulnerable and at risk of becoming embroiled in knife crime.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Don’t wait until it’s too late.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 473 of September 11.