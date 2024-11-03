These gorgeous and rare Chinese Crested dogs are a mother and daughter duo who are currently at a Rotherham animal shelter, and are in need of a new home.

The princess pooches Millie and Fifi, aged five and nine, have been temporarily placed at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Rotherham.

They are Chinese Crested dogs, a rare breed which comes in two varieties, without hair and with hair, which can be born in the same litter: the hairless and the powder puff.

Appealing for someone who might be able to give this adorable mother and daughter a new home, a spokesperson for the Thornberry Sanctuary said: “Meet mother and daughter duo Millie & Fifi!

“Chinese Crested come in two varieties - hairless and powderpuff, how special there is one of each.

“The girls are extremely friendly with both people and dogs and we hope to return them to their home comforts as soon as possible, as our princess like duo are used to being pampered.

“Although they are good with dogs they have a bit of a cough so ideally we are looking for a pet free home where they can recover.”

Anyone interested in adopting Millie and Fifi, should apply with detail to support their application via Thornberry’s website at: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/