Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has taken in some pooches who arrived to them in a sorry state, and who we have rounded up below.
New mum Aspen had been neglected, and arrived at the shelter with two of her nine puppies.
One of them, little eight-week-old Nutmeg the Cane Corso, is up for adoption too.
Millie and Fifi are available as a pair. The Chinese Crested is a rare breed, but still the most popular of hairless breeds.
Contact the shelter for more information and to register your interest by clicking here.
1. Aspen
"Our very special mummy Aspen arrived with 2 of her 9 puppies. Aspen had arrived in incredibly poor condition, and despite the neglect she has a lovely temperament and is very loving. She looks to her handler for reassurance and comfort, and seeing this girl thrive has been very rewarding. She is good with other dogs and friendly towards people after a brief hello and a treat. Aspen is very clean in her kennel. We would consider children aged 14+ for this gorgeous girl." Aspen is a Cane Corso, aged three years and six months. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Nutmeg
"Meet Nutmeg (8 months old), one of two available puppies who came to us with Mum (Aspen) all in need of their new forever home. They are Cane Corsos – please apply if you have breed experience / knowledge and a lifelong commitment to them. They are going to be big adults. They must be enrolled onto puppy training as part of their adoption and could live with adult dogs, neutered and vaccinated only." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Darla
"Darla is a gorgeous 8 month old Weimaraner who would thrive in a family home who are familiar with the breed, their traits and training needs. She is incredibly bright and would benefit from continued on going training such as recall. She could live in a family home with children and other adult neutered dogs. An active home is a must as this girl is used to the countryside! Please note we will not consider your application if you do not add supporting detail to your enquiry form." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Millie and Fifi
"Mother and daughter duo – these gorgeous girls must be rehomed together, as they have an incredible bond and even sleep together. Their new families should be familiar with the breed and their traits / care – the girls are very friendly with both human friends and dogs. Adopters should be mindful of on going costs for 2 dogs, their grooming and general care." Aged 5 and 9, these two are Chinese Crested Dogs. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary