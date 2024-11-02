1 . Aspen

"Our very special mummy Aspen arrived with 2 of her 9 puppies. Aspen had arrived in incredibly poor condition, and despite the neglect she has a lovely temperament and is very loving. She looks to her handler for reassurance and comfort, and seeing this girl thrive has been very rewarding. She is good with other dogs and friendly towards people after a brief hello and a treat. Aspen is very clean in her kennel. We would consider children aged 14+ for this gorgeous girl." Aspen is a Cane Corso, aged three years and six months. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary