Thornberry Animal Sanctuary: Elderly matted cat found in home with dead woman taken in by Sheffield charity

Published 11th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
A Sheffield animal charity is appealing for donations to assist with an elderly cat’s vet bills.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, took in the cat after she was found in the home of a lady who had passed away.

It is believed that the cat, now named Kitkat, had been stuck in the home for four days.

Her coat was found matted, and her dew claw had curled and embedded into the pad of her paw. She was also underweight and had bad teeth.

Kitkat was found in a home with a deceased lady. Her coat was matted, and she was underweight. Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is now appealing to find the 'gentle' cat a new home.Kitkat was found in a home with a deceased lady. Her coat was matted, and she was underweight. Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is now appealing to find the 'gentle' cat a new home.
Kitkat was found in a home with a deceased lady. Her coat was matted, and she was underweight. Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is now appealing to find the 'gentle' cat a new home. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

The charity took Kitkat to their vet, who removed the claw from her pad, shaved off her matted fur, and cleaned her teeth.

A spokesperson said: “We have run full bloods on Kitkat and they showed she has a condition called ‘hypothyroidism’ and will need daily medication. Kitkat is a lovely gentle girl and from her appearance we are guessing she is in her late teens. 

Kitkat will require medication for the rest of her life.Kitkat will require medication for the rest of her life.
Kitkat will require medication for the rest of her life. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

“Kitkat needs a home, her last memories shouldn't be of living in a cattery. We don't know if she can live with other cats or dogs so ideally would prefer a quiet home for her - could that be yours?”

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is also asking for donations towards Kitkat’s vet treatment and medication that she will require for the rest of her life. 

They added: “We need to be there for cats like Kitkat when no one else is and can only do this with your help.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/

