McDonald’s machete attack: Police in Sheffield detain man in less than two minutes after blade was spotted

Brave police officers who confronted a man with a machete after he attacked a man outside McDonald’s in Sheffield took less than two minutes to detain the suspect.

Quick thinking bobbies, who were patrolling the city centre, raced towards the fast food restaurant on High Street in Sheffield city centre after eagle-eyed CCTV operators spotted a man with a machete in the street heading towards McDonald’s.

A man was slashed in an attack at McDonald's in Sheffield city centre

They ran to the restaurant and confronted and detained the armed man, who had slashed a customer in an unprovoked attack.

Terrified eyewitnesses said people ‘ran for their lives’ as the man with the machete struck.

Other shops and businesses nearby went into lockdown to protect staff and customers.

South Yorkshire Police chiefs today praised CCTV operators and police officers for the speed at which they reacted to the emergency.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “There was a great response this morning from eagle-eyed CCTV camera operators in the city centre and quick thinking officers who reacted immediately and detained the suspect in less than two minutes.

“The operators used a radio system to report an armed male seen with a bladed weapon. Officers quickly responded and detained a male at the scene in less than two minutes after hearing the first report.

“A member of the public was injured but we could have been dealing with something even more serious.

“I am very proud of the officers who were on patrol in the city centre, heard the CCTV operators shouting up on the radio and made the decision to run to McDonald’s. They detained a man at the scene in less than two minutes.

“They demonstrated bravery and a dedication to protect the public. What they did, unarmed, other than with a taster and baton, was absolutely fantastic.”

He added: “Sheffield is open for business.

“I want to reassure the community that the police responded very quickly to this and a male is in custody.

“We are working with businesses in the city centre to offer reassurance now.”

McDonald’s remains cordoned off while crime scene enquiries are carried out.

Statements have been obtained from eyewitnesses and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

The 47-year-old man man injured in the attack was treated at the scene by paramedics and left McDonald’s with a bandage covering a bleeding head wound.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

His injuries are non-life threatening.

A statement issued by McDonald’s reads: “We can confirm that an incident which started outside our Sheffield High Street restaurant this morning resulted in the police being called and the restaurant being closed to allow them to investigate.

“We are supporting our restaurant team who were working at the time of the incident.”

A 21-year-old man is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a knife or bladed article and possession of drugs.

The incident is not believed to be linked to terroism.