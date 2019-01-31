Have your say

Two weeks to the day that Doncaster boxer Tom Bell was shot dead in a pub, here is what is known so far:

- Tom, aged 21, was shot in his chest and abdomen when a gun was fired through the windows of the Maple Tree pub in Balby on Thursday, January 17.

- Emergency services were alerted to the shooting at 8.45pm and a number of police resources, including armed response officers, were deployed to the pub.

- Tom received emergency first aid at the scene and was transferred to hospital, but despite medics battling to save his life, Tom was pronounced dead a short time later.

- Customers in the Maple Tree, a family pub at the heart of the Woodfield Plantation housing development, were asked to provide witness statements on the night.

- The pub was sealed off for a number of days while forensics experts examined the crime scene.

- The Maple Tree re-opened this week on a reduced hours basis initially.

- Tom, from Intake, was a professional boxer who had won all six of his pro fights. He was a sparring partner for Sheffield-based world champion Charlie Edwards, who won his title last year.

- Five arrests have been made so far, with two men charged with murder.

- Joseph Bennia, aged 28, and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, both of no fixed abode, have been remanded in custody with a trial date set for Wednesday, May 1. They have not yet entered any pleas.

- A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting and offender yesterday before being released on bail.

- A 37-year-old man was arrested last Saturday on on suspicion of assisting an offender and was also bailed.

- A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting was released under investigation.

- Thousands of pounds have been raised in Tom’s memory. Some of the cash will be used on a ‘remembrance bench’ for the popular young man.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

