Police have confirmed a man has been arrested following reports of a machete attack inside a Sheffield city centre McDonald’s restaurant.

A police cordon is in place outside the High Street branch and detectives are inside the restaurant.

Police officers outside McDonald's in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Chris Etchells

An eyewitness said a man entered the restaurant at around 9.30am and attacked another man with a machete.

He said: "We didn't realise what was happening at first but some bloke went in McDonald's with a machete and has done someone.

"It was about half-an-hour ago and then all the police turned up."

Officers inside the restaurant. Picture: Chris Etchells

Blood can be seen on the path and road outside the restaurant and detectives can be seen carrying out enquiries inside.

Another eyewitness said he was walking up Fargate when he heard screams.

He said: “I was just walking up Fargate and I heard people screaming. I turned around and there were people running out of McDonald’s.

“They said a guy walked in with a machete so they just ran.”

The man added: “What’s the world coming to when you can’t go into McDonald’s at 9.30am in the morning?”

South Yorkshire Police said one man had been arrested at the scene and another had been taken to hospital but did not give any further details.

The Star has contacted McDonald’s for a comment and is awaiting a response.

More to follow.