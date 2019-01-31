Sheffield McDonalds ‘machete’ attack: LIVE UPDATES Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up McDonalds on High Street in Sheffield city centre has been sealed off this morning due to a major incident. Unconfirmed reports say there was a ‘machete attack’ inside the restaurant. Refresh the page for live updates. The scene outside McDonalds this morning Tom Bell murder – What is known two weeks on