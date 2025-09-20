Matt Petgrave: Sheffield Steelers player once arrested over death of Adam Johnson returns to ice hockey in US
Matt Petgrave has returned to the rink in New Jersey nearly two years after a tragic on-ice incident took the life of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson during a game in Sheffield.
Adam, who was 29, was fatally injured in the neck by one of Petgrave’s skates during the match between Steelers and Panthers on October 28, 2023.
Matthew Petgrave was later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but was released on bail and never charged.
The Canadian national was rebailed seven more times before the Crown Prosecution Service announced in April 2025 they would not be bringing charges, 18 months after Adam’s death.
During that time, the 32-year-old turned to crowdfunding through website Crowd Justice to support his family and legal fees while waiting for a decision.
Now, the New York Post reports Matthew Petgrave has stepped back onto the ice after signing with minor league team ‘the Indy Fuel’, an affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks’ ECHL, based in New Jersey.
The American publication quoted a statement by the Indy Fuel’s CEO Sean Hallett: “We are aware that Matt was involved in a tragic accident two years ago on the ice, where another player lost his life.
“No criminal charges were brought against Matt after the accident. After in-depth discussions with him and his previous coaches and teammates, we believe he should be afforded the opportunity to continue his playing career.
“We understand the responsibility that comes with the great support we receive from this community. We are confident he will be a positive addition to our team and our city.”
Additionally, Mr Petgrave said in a statement: “I am thankful to the Fuel organisation and the city of Indianapolis for allowing me the opportunity to continue my professional career in the sport I love.”
In February, South Yorkshire Police’s Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said on Tuesday: “This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident. The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.
“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”
Adam Johnson’s death was mourned by the international ice hockey community. Following his death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.
Following Adam’s death, the English Ice Hockey Association introduced a mandate for neck guards in 2024.