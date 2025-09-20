A Sheffield Steelers player who was once arrested over the death of fellow player Adam Johnson has returned to ice hockey in the US.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Petgrave has returned to the rink in New Jersey nearly two years after a tragic on-ice incident took the life of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson during a game in Sheffield.

Matthew Petgrave has returned to ice hockey in the US after no charges were brought against him over the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson in October 2023. (Photo: Dean Woolley) | Dean Woolley

Adam, who was 29, was fatally injured in the neck by one of Petgrave’s skates during the match between Steelers and Panthers on October 28, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Petgrave was later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but was released on bail and never charged.

The Canadian national was rebailed seven more times before the Crown Prosecution Service announced in April 2025 they would not be bringing charges, 18 months after Adam’s death.

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson died during a match against Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023. (Picture: Panthers Images / SWNS)

During that time, the 32-year-old turned to crowdfunding through website Crowd Justice to support his family and legal fees while waiting for a decision.

Now, the New York Post reports Matthew Petgrave has stepped back onto the ice after signing with minor league team ‘the Indy Fuel’, an affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks’ ECHL, based in New Jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American publication quoted a statement by the Indy Fuel’s CEO Sean Hallett: “We are aware that Matt was involved in a tragic accident two years ago on the ice, where another player lost his life.

Piles of flower tributes were laid outside Sheffield’s Utilita Arena following Adam Johnson’s death. (Photo:SWNS/ Panthers) | SWNS

“No criminal charges were brought against Matt after the accident. After in-depth discussions with him and his previous coaches and teammates, we believe he should be afforded the opportunity to continue his playing career.

“We understand the responsibility that comes with the great support we receive from this community. We are confident he will be a positive addition to our team and our city.”

Additionally, Mr Petgrave said in a statement: “I am thankful to the Fuel organisation and the city of Indianapolis for allowing me the opportunity to continue my professional career in the sport I love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February, South Yorkshire Police’s Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said on Tuesday: “This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident. The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.

“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

Adam Johnson’s death was mourned by the international ice hockey community. Following his death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.

Following Adam’s death, the English Ice Hockey Association introduced a mandate for neck guards in 2024.