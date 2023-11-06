Adam Johnson: Family tribute to Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player ahead of celebration of life ceremony
Adam Johnson passed away following an incident during a match against the Sheffield Steelers.
Adam Johnson’s family and those close to him have published his obituary ahead of his funeral and celebration of life, which will take place today (November 6).
The celebration of life, taking place in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota, will be open to all, including with the option to attend virtually.
The obituary reads: "Adam loved the outdoors and the simple things in life. He enjoyed yard work, fishing, golfing with buddies, playing in the Iron Ice hockey tournament, projects around the house, reading, following the stock market and listening to his favourite music.
"Adam especially enjoyed his quiet coffee time with his fiancée Ryan, dreaming about their future, and taking in the mornings together. Adam loved to live a slower life and took pleasure in the small, everyday things."
His partner Ryan Wolfe shared the passage on Facebook, and said "Our sweet Adam, we miss you so much".
Adam and Ryan are described as "lucky enough to have had many travels and enjoyed taking in the beauty of the world together".
Adam is said have "found something to love everywhere".
The family tribute continues: "Those who were lucky enough to be loved by Adam knew he was thoughtful, patient and genuinely authentic. He loved his fiancée, family, and friends above all else. His loving and quiet demeanour will be eternally missed."
Adam is described as having had an "unbreakable bond" with his brother, Ryan Johnson, and the pair spent a lot of time together playing hockey against each other, fishing, hunting, and "just talking about life".
He was also close with his sister-in-law, Ebony Johnson, whose "wonderful bond" began when they were children.
"Their friendship began as rivals when they were tied for the Presidential Fitness Award in third grade, but as years went on, their competitive friendship grew into sibling love," the obituary reads.
"In 2018, Ryan and Ebony welcomed Adam’s nephew Grant into the world. Adam was immediately captivated by him.
"The love Adam had for his number one fan is something that will never be forgotten. Adam was immensely proud to be his Uncle. Following Grant came his niece Britta. Adam’s heart was so filled with love between the two of them, and he never fell short of growing his bond with each one.
"They were two of the brightest lights in Adam’s life that could truly never be dimmed."
Before his time playing for the Nottingham Panthers, Adam also played for the Indiana Ice, Sioux City Musketeers, UMD Bulldogs, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Malmo Redhawks, Ontario Reign, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Augsburger Panthers.
Streaming information for the celebration of life, the option to donate to his memorial fund, message of condolences, and the full obituary are all detailed here.