The Olympics and world championships are among the events at which neck guards will be mandatory

Neck guards are being made compulsory at International Ice Hockey Federation events following the tragic death of Adam Johnson at Sheffield Arena.

The Nottingham Panthers player died after being hit in the neck by an opposition player's skate during a match against Sheffield Steelers on October 28.

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who tragically died after being hit in the neck by another player's skate during a match against Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield Arena. Photo: Panthers Images / SWNS

The sport's governing body announced on Monday, December 4 that players at all IIHF events, which include the Olympics and the men's and women's world championships, would be required to wear a neck guard.

In a statement, it said: "The IIHF Council, on recommendation from its Medical Committee, has decided to mandate the use of a neck laceration protector, specifically designed for this purpose, at all levels of IIHF competitions.

"The exact date this mandate will go into effect for the senior categories will be determined by the supply situation. The IIHF remains in close contact with its suppliers to ensure they are able to respond to the current high demand.

"Until the rule officially goes into effect, the IIHF continues to strongly recommend that neck laceration protectors are worn by all players performing in an IIHF competition."

The English Ice Hockey Association had already announced that neck guards would become compulsory during 'all on-ice activities' from the start of 2024.

Neck guards are not yet compulsory in professional leagues, including the NHL.