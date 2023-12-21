The pub used to be a bustling piece of the community in Castle Market's heyday.

A historic Sheffield pub that was deem "unsafe' by investigators during restoration efforts will be demolished.

The former Market Tavern pub on Exchange Street used to be a bustling centre of the community during Castle Market's heyday, with many groups and residents hoping to see the building rescued and restored.

However, the council has now confirmed it has "no choice" but to pull it down.

During work to strip out asbestos, it was discovered the building's chimneys were unstable and posed a risk to the public.

The Market Tavern, date unknown. Photo: Picture Sheffield

But while working to make the chimneys safe, investigators say a further assessment was carried out by the council's Building Control team and ruled the whole building was unsafe and needs to come down.

It will be a blow to the Andalus Community Group based in the neighbouring Mudford Building, who were already displaced while waiting for the chimneys to be repaired. However, following initial safety works they have now been able to to move back in to the Mudford Building.

Market Tavern on Exchange Street, Sheffield city centre, in May 1987. The pub's many previous names include Rotherham House, The Sun, Old Number 12, Double 6, The Garden and Bernies Restaurant. It was said to be haunted by a ghost named Charlie.

Residents have previously called for the £15.76m Castlegate scheme to regenerate the area to in fact focus on the Market Tavern and restore it to its former glory.

Plans for Castlegate include deculverting the River Sheaf, creating a new green space and ‘public realm’ (public areas), refurbishing buildings ready for redevelopment and preserving the remains of Sheffield Castle.

Sean McClean, director of Regeneration and Development at Sheffield City Council, said: "Safety must be our number one priority when it comes to the buildings in Sheffield and, unfortunately, we have been left with no option but to demolish The Market Tavern as it has been found to be unsafe.

"Contractors have been working to remove the chimneys and demolition work on the whole building is due to start in the next few weeks.