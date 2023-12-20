Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flagship women’s sportswear shop has opened at Meadowhall with a half-price sale.

Sweaty Betty launched upstairs on The Avenue - formerly Park Lane - on Wednesday, December 20 with balloons, discounts of ‘up to’ 50 per cent and a barrier to contain a queue of shoppers, although it was quiet when The Star visited in the morning.

It is open until 10pm until Sunday, Christmas Eve, when it closes at 4pm.

Andrea Gray, retail director at Sweaty Betty, said 11 jobs had been created.

She added: "We’re thrilled to be opening the doors to our Meadowhall store, and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Sheffield to experience our new concept."