Sheffield retro: 18 photos looking back at city centre pubs of the 80s and 90s, including Market Tavern
These retro photos are sure to bring back fond memories for many of you, not least those pining for the days at the start of the 1980s when a pint of lager would set you back just 47p.
Some of the pubs pictured are still there and have hardly changed in the years since these photos were taken, like The Grapes, where the Arctic Monkeys famously played their first gig on June 13, 2003. Other watering holes have been lost for good, including Charles Street Station which was a theme pub in the style of a London Underground station, complete with tunnels and escalators. Also pictured is the infamous old Cannon pub, which was once branded a ‘den of iniquity’, and was recently converted into flats.
All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.