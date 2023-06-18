News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 18 photos looking back at city centre pubs of the 80s and 90s, including Market Tavern

Let’s raise a glass to these pubs in Sheffield city centre which had the punters pouring in during the 1980s and 1990s.
By Robert Cumber
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

These retro photos are sure to bring back fond memories for many of you, not least those pining for the days at the start of the 1980s when a pint of lager would set you back just 47p.

Some of the pubs pictured are still there and have hardly changed in the years since these photos were taken, like The Grapes, where the Arctic Monkeys famously played their first gig on June 13, 2003. Other watering holes have been lost for good, including Charles Street Station which was a theme pub in the style of a London Underground station, complete with tunnels and escalators. Also pictured is the infamous old Cannon pub, which was once branded a ‘den of iniquity’, and was recently converted into flats.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Some of the popular pubs in Sheffield city centre during the 1980s and 1990s

1. Pubs of the 80s and 90s

Some of the popular pubs in Sheffield city centre during the 1980s and 1990s Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Roebuck Tavern, on Charles Street, in Sheffield city centre, which has also been known as Newt and Chambers and Emporium. It opened in the late 18th century and was later named after John Arthur Roebuck, MP for the Sheffield area in 1849. It is pictured here in June 1994.

2. The Roebuck

The Roebuck Tavern, on Charles Street, in Sheffield city centre, which has also been known as Newt and Chambers and Emporium. It opened in the late 18th century and was later named after John Arthur Roebuck, MP for the Sheffield area in 1849. It is pictured here in June 1994. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Matilda Tavern, on Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1987. The pub was built as a coaching house in 1840 and named after William the Conqueror's wife, Matilda of Flanders.

3. Matilda Tavern

Matilda Tavern, on Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1987. The pub was built as a coaching house in 1840 and named after William the Conqueror's wife, Matilda of Flanders. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Hogshead, on Orchard Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1996. Its former names included the Museum, the Orchard and the Brewing Trough. It is said to have been the mortuary to the medical school.

4. Pubs Hogshead 1996.jpg

The Hogshead, on Orchard Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 1996. Its former names included the Museum, the Orchard and the Brewing Trough. It is said to have been the mortuary to the medical school. Photo: Picture Sheffield

