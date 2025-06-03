A Sheffield foster mum was run over and killed by a 12-year-old boy she was looking after on the day she took him in, an inquest heard.

Tragedy struck as he attempted to take a kitchen knife and escape in Marcia Grant’s car, fatally colliding with the 60-year-old on her driveway as she tried to stop him.

The boy was sentenced to two years in youth custody for causing death by dangerous driving.

The inquest heard social workers were “not in support” of a last-minute plan to place the vulnerable 12-year-old boy with Mrs Grant, who he would run over and kill outside her home in Greenhill just hours later on April 5, 2023.

Yesterday (June 2), a coroner heard the need to place the boy in social care that day was practically an emergency, and he was expected to stay only a single night with Mrs Grant and her husband before social workers reviewed his case.

The inquest is expected to hear evidence about Rotherham Borough Council’s (RMBC) risk assessments ahead of placing the boy - known only as Child X - at Mrs Grant’s house.

There were serious concerns about the last-minute arrangement, which arose after a message was sent to “all foster carers in the area” asking for someone to take in the then-12-year-old.

Evidence given by Rotherham Borough Council social worker David Wade, the former Rotherham Head Of Service for Children in Care Matthew Boud, and several emails sent between officials that were read out in court showed there were major concerns about the placement, the safety of the Grant family, and how Marcia would be left with little support ahead of the then-upcoming bank holiday weekend.

The coroner heard some social workers had believed Child X was becoming involved in youth knife crime, and the boy had allegedly claimed he had recently stabbed a member of the public.

This information was not widely known among staff at RMBC’s social services until after Marcia’s death.

Emails read out in court between RMBC’s social workers showed they were against the placement and “not in support” of the plan.

Mrs Grant was also fostering another child, Child Y, at the time, and both Mr Wade and Mr Boud were troubled the placement would badly affect that boy’s stability at Marcia’s house.

However, coroner Mrs Marilyn Whittle heard how a major factor in the placement was Marcia’s immense experience and ability as a foster carer, and her “incredible” desire to help others, which may have soothed worries.

Mr Wade said: “[Mrs Grant] just wanted to help all the time. Whenever we reached out to foster carers or when we went to visit Marcia, she was always keen to support other children.

“They were just incredibly open to helping.”

Marcia’s son and daughter, Shaun and Gemma Grant, attended the inquest. The Grant family was represented by solicitor Ms Laura Profumo.

Gemma paid tribute to her mum, revealed the huge gap left in her family’s lives by Mrs Grant’s passing and how the mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend had lived “a life filled with empathy and compassion.”

Gemma said: “She was a confidante to so many people - our fiercest supporter and our best friend, someone you could rely on when you needed her the most.

“Once you met Marcia you never forgot her. To this day we meet people whose lives she has touched.

“She inspired others, uplifting them and instilling her with the belief that they would over come any challenge if they persevered.

“For many years she searched for her calling... to say her life calling was to help those in need was an understatement.”

RMBC announced it would hold an “independent partnership review” the day after the boy was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court, with Marcia’s family saying they believed decisions made by the authority “played a critical role in the circumstances which led to our mum's death.”

The inquest continues.