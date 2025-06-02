Marcia Grant: Inquest to begin today into death of Sheffield foster mum killed by boy she was caring for

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An inquest is to begin today into the death of a Sheffield foster carer who died after being hit by a car driven by a 12-year-old boy she was caring for.

Marcia Grant, aged 60, died in April 2023 when she was struck by her own car on the driveway of her home.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Marcia Grant Marcia Grant
Marcia Grant | Submit

A 12-year-old boy she was caring for was behind the wheel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marcia was attempting to prevent the boy from driving off in the car.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to two years in youth custody after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

He was originally charged with murder, which he denied.

Marcia had been a foster carer for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) for a number of years at the time of the fatal incident.

In a statement released by RMBC after the boy was sent to begin his sentence, the authority confirmed an 'independent' review would be carried out.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice