An inquest is to begin today into the death of a Sheffield foster carer who died after being hit by a car driven by a 12-year-old boy she was caring for.

Marcia Grant, aged 60, died in April 2023 when she was struck by her own car on the driveway of her home.

A 12-year-old boy she was caring for was behind the wheel.

Marcia was attempting to prevent the boy from driving off in the car.

He was originally charged with murder, which he denied.

Marcia had been a foster carer for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) for a number of years at the time of the fatal incident.