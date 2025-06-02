Marcia Grant: Inquest to begin today into death of Sheffield foster mum killed by boy she was caring for
Marcia Grant, aged 60, died in April 2023 when she was struck by her own car on the driveway of her home.
A 12-year-old boy she was caring for was behind the wheel.
Marcia was attempting to prevent the boy from driving off in the car.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to two years in youth custody after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
He was originally charged with murder, which he denied.
Marcia had been a foster carer for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) for a number of years at the time of the fatal incident.