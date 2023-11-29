LIVE UPDATES: 13-year-old boy to be sentenced for killing Sheffield grandmother Marcia Grant
The Star will be bringing you all of the latest updates from Sheffield Crown Court throughout the morning.
A 13-year-old boy is set to be sentenced this morning, after admitting causing the death of beloved Sheffield grandmother, Marcia Grant by dangerous driving.
60-year-old Marcia was hit by a car on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm.
She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to learn his fate during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, which is set to get underway from 10am.
He admitted causing death by dangerous driving last month (October 2023), which was accepted by prosecutors.
