News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Live

LIVE UPDATES: 13-year-old boy to be sentenced for killing Sheffield grandmother Marcia Grant

The Star will be bringing you all of the latest updates from Sheffield Crown Court throughout the morning.

By Sarah Marshall, Alastair Ulke
Published 29th Nov 2023, 05:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 13-year-old boy is set to be sentenced this morning, after admitting causing the death of beloved Sheffield grandmother, Marcia Grant by dangerous driving.

60-year-old Marcia was hit by a car on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm.

60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car on Hemper Lane, Greenhill on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car on Hemper Lane, Greenhill on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
60-year-old Marcia Grant was hit by a car on Hemper Lane, Greenhill on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with emergency services being called to the scene at around 7.10pm. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to learn his fate during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, which is set to get underway from 10am.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving last month (October 2023), which was accepted by prosecutors.

Refresh the page for all of the latest updates from the boy's sentencing hearing.

LIVE: Boy set to be sentenced for killing Sheffield grandmother Marcia Grant

Show new updates
Related topics:DrivingSheffield