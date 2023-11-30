The announcement of the review comes as the family of Marcia Grant say they believe decisions made by the authority 'played a critical role in the circumstances which led to our mum's death'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An 'independent parntership review' is to be carried out into the circumstances surrounding the case of beloved Sheffield mum, Marcia Grant, who was killed by a 12-year-old boy she was fostering, when he ran her over with her own car.

During a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing held yesterday (Wednesday, November 29, 2023), Mrs Justice May said there was a 'desperate irony' to 'committed' and 'dedicated' foster carer Marcia Grant being killed by a looked after child she had opened her home to.

Marcia (pictured inset) had been a foster carer for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) for a number of years at the time of the fatal incident. In a statement released by RMBC after the boy was sent to begin his sentence, the authority confirmed an 'independent' review is now to be carried out. Pictured is the scene in Greenhill after Marcia's tragic death

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, knocked Marcia over with her silver Vauxhall vehicle, before reversing over her, causing catastrophic injuries, after she attempted to stop him from driving off in her car. He was aged 12 at the time of the incident, but has since turned 13.

He was charged with murder in the days following Marcia's untimely death, a charge he denied; but prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to an alternative count of causing death by dangerous driving, which was entered on October 3, 2023.

As she sentenced the boy to two years in youth custody, Mrs Justice May said there was no evidence to suggest the defendant had ‘any intention’ to harm Marcia, or any ‘awareness of the risk of harm’ to her, and this is why a plea of causing death by dangerous driving was accepted by prosecutors.

In a prepared statement to the police, the boy said he had 'never driven a car' before, that he 'struggled' to operate it, and that he had taken it - and armed himself with a kitchen knife from Marcia's home - because he was 'worried' about a family member, and wanted to travel to see them, the court heard. He received no separate penalty for the admitted charge of having an article with a blade or point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcia had been a foster carer for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) for a number of years at the time of the fatal incident.

In a statement released by RMBC after the boy was sent to begin his sentence, the authority confirmed an 'independent' review is now to be carried out.

Nicola Curley, strategic director of children’s services at Rotherham Council, said: “I can confirm that an independent partnership review into the circumstances surrounding this case is to be conducted, to ensure that any potential processes and practices are considered. Marcia’s family will have the opportunity to contribute to this review.”

Marcia's family also issued a strongly-worded statement yesterday, which was published by South Yorkshire Police, in which they said they 'believe that decisions made by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council played a critical role in the circumstances which led to our mum's death'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family also said they 'feel completely let down by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and their lack of willingness to allow our mum’s story to be heard and brought to meaningful justice'. They continued: "Our mum looked after many vulnerable and troubled children during her time as a foster carer and as a civilian. We have seen these young lives be touched by her love, kindness, and generosity. "Still, this whole ordeal leaves us with so many unanswered questions and we are completely heartbroken that our mother will not get the justice she deserves."

Sheffield Heeley MP, Louise Haigh, said it was 'vital' a Serious Case Review was conducted so that 'serious questions are answered following this devastating tragedy'.

Ms Haigh continued: ""My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Marcia Grant...They have spoken powerfully about how let down they feel by both the length of the sentence and driving ban and the decisions that led to Marcia's appalling death."