Tributes to Marcia Grant, the well-loved grandmother who died after being struck by a car, have grown along the Sheffield street where she died.

Marcia, aged 60, died after being hit by a car at Hemper Lane, Greenhill, on Wednesday evening. A 12-year-old boy has now been charged with her alleged murder and is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court tomorrow (Saturday, April 8), charged with Ms Grant’s murder.

The boy cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Today, more floral tributes were appearing on Hemper Lane, as neighbours paid their respects to Marcia, described as a ‘pillar of the community’.

Picture shows Cheryl Parrett leaving flowers

The street was peaceful today, the sound of birdsong broken only by the occasional car or bus driving past. The police cordon, which had been put in place after the tragic events of Wednesday evening, had now been removed, although a police presence was still around. Every now and again, a police car would drive along the street, where residents say they rarely see police officers.

Among those leaving flowers against a wall in front of a semi-detached home on the street was Cheryl Parrett, who lives just just a few doors away on the other side of the road. Although she had not known Marcia well, they had met and she wanted to leave flowers for her.

She said she and her husband had been shocked to see around 14 police cars outside the house on Wednesday. She said: “We feel for Marcia’s family. We also feel for the family of the boy who has been arrested.

"We felt we needed to leave flowers here. We wanted to show sympathy to her family”

She said it was a quiet neighbourhood, and what had happened had taken everyone by surprise.

Another neighbour on the street, said the feeling among those living there was just one of sympathy for the bereaved family. Michael Morley said: “You get up in the morning and you expect to be safe. People’s lives have been ruined by what’s happened. It is just terrible.”

