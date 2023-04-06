A woman who died in Sheffield at the scene of an alleged murder investigation last night has been named locally.

A 12-year-old boy is in custody today following the incident on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, that has led to the death of a woman in her 60s. The minor has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. A house in the Sheffield neighbourhood remains under police guard.

Now, flower tributes laid at the scene have named the woman locally as ‘Marcia’. Another card left in tribute reads: “I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful soul. Love.”

The Star spoke to many neighbours on Hemper Lane today, who were widely in the dark as to what happened last night, and were only alerted that something was wrong when police arrived.

A tribute left at the scene.

Commenting this afternoon (Thursday, April 6), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

If you have any information in relation to this collision, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 736 of April 5, 2023. Alternatively, you can anonymously report any information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using their online form.

