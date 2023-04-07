Family of Sheffield woman killed in crash pay tribute to 'pillar of community' after boy, 12, arrested over murder

‘Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her,’ the heartbroken family of a Sheffield woman killed in a crash have said.

The emergency services were called out to the Greenhill area of city at 7.10pm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 to reports of a woman being hit by a car. A 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have, this morning, named the woman as Marcia Grant, as her family issue the following moving statement: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit. We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed yesterday afternoon (Thursday, April 6) that a 12-year-old boy was in custody, after being arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article following Ms Grant’s death.

A post mortem examination to determine the cause of Ms Grant’s death, and formal identification, have not yet taken place.

The force has not identified the exact location of the Greenhill collision, but residents report that it took place on Hemper Lane, at the junction with Reney Avenue.